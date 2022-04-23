Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.01 Billion

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to post $29.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.03 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $155.20 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.09 billion to $161.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

