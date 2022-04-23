Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.07 Million

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to report sales of $103.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.25 million and the lowest is $102.96 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $94.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $440.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $473.09 million, with estimates ranging from $459.40 million to $483.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,656,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Avid Technology by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

