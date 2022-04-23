Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

Shares of BECN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. 456,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,335. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.