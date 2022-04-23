Analysts Expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Brickell Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 163.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BBI remained flat at $$0.32 on Friday. 19,429,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,772. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

