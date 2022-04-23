Analysts Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 191,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

