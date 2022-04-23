Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $2,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,127.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 263,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,674. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 214.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

