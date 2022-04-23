Analysts Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will report $363.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLMN. Barclays began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLMN opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.