Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $47.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.78 million. Landec posted sales of $139.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $358.13 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $197.92 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $201.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landec.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.16. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landec by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 161.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 18,127.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 423,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

