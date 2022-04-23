Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.28 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,259,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $21,752,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

