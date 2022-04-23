Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.50 Million

Brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to report $329.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $383.00 million and the lowest is $276.00 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Navient by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Navient by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient by 12.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

