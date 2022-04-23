Analysts Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will report sales of $326.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $157.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NOG opened at $25.45 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

