Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. NOV reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 3,495,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,137. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NOV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,170,000 after buying an additional 293,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NOV in the third quarter worth $79,050,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

