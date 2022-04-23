Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Trimble reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,231 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

