Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Trip.com Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.82 and a beta of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,249.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 192,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

