Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 22nd (BSFC, CATC, CHUY, CSTL, CXDO, CZWI, DDL, DNAY, DNBBY, DNLMY)

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc. is a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through their business partners, agents, and direct channels. “

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

