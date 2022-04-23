Analyzing Honest (HNST) & Its Rivals

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Honest to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Honest and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 295 1262 3363 63 2.64

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 134.00%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 49.46%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Honest and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -9.09 Honest Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -6.50

Honest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Honest Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honest competitors beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

