Analyzing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.66 $6.12 million $1.03 11.60 Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.56 $1.65 million $1.05 14.79

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 20.65% 8.18% 0.82% Cincinnati Bancorp 9.28% 3.86% 0.67%

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Cincinnati Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

