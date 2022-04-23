Analyzing Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 8 0 3.00 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 11.48% 2.21% 1.65% Nostrum Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 10.01 $57.94 million $0.78 38.65 Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million 1.25 -$327.42 million ($6.98) -0.67

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

