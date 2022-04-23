Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,526.50.

ANFGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($20.30) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($20.82) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) in a research note on Friday.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANFGF opened at $19.46 on Friday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.