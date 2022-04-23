APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.43 billion. APA posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $9.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for APA.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $40.71 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

