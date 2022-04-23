APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for APi Group’s earnings. APi Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APi Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for APi Group.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of APi Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1,977.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 435,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,806. APi Group has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

