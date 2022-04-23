Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ACGL opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

