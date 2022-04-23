Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NYSE LFG opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

