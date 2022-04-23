Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will post $19.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $20.28 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $86.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.99 billion to $90.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after buying an additional 947,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $402,080,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

