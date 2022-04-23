argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.06.

Several research firms have commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($365.59) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $312.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.43. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $356.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

