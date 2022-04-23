Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$788.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.98 and a 52 week high of C$4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

