Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Artelo Biosciences.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
