Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Artelo Biosciences.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of ARTL opened at $0.37 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.