ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ATNI. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

ATN International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.16. 21,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,228. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $645.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

