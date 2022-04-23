ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get ATRenew alerts:

Shares of NYSE RERE opened at $2.64 on Friday. ATRenew has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATRenew will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATRenew (RERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.