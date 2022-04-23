AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.36). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,443. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after buying an additional 162,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AtriCure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,211,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,251,000 after buying an additional 73,376 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

