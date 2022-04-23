Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $2,331,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 24.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 11.0% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

