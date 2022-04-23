AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of research firms have commented on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

