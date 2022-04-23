Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.65. Aviat Networks posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 73,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,609. The stock has a market cap of $350.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

