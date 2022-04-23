Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avinger and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 877.01%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than InspireMD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avinger and InspireMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 1.40 -$17.41 million ($4.66) -0.56 InspireMD $4.49 million 5.24 -$14.92 million ($2.05) -1.38

InspireMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -171.88% -117.96% -48.53% InspireMD -331.88% -38.40% -33.65%

Summary

Avinger beats InspireMD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About InspireMD (Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

