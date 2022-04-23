AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in AXT by 27.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 93,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,342. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $262.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.12.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

