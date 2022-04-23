AZZ Inc. (AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 17th

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.
AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
AZZ stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AZZ has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About AZZ (Get Rating)
AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
