AZZ Inc. (AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 17th

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

AZZ stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AZZ has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

