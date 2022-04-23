Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.68.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.77) to €0.75 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

BNDSY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

