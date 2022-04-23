Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $774.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.32) to GBX 710 ($9.24) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.20) to GBX 832 ($10.82) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.41) to GBX 780 ($10.15) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

