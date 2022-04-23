Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$6.53 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.89.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

