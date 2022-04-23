Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCYC. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.40 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.