Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGFV opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

