BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BIGC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. BigCommerce has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.85.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,649 shares of company stock worth $4,493,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

