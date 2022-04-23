Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BSM stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

