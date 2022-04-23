Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

