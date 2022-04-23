BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.57.
Several equities analysts have commented on BOKF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.37.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.
About BOK Financial (Get Rating)
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
