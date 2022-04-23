Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Issue Dividend of $1.83

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.8297 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of BDNNY opened at $97.90 on Friday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $108.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.
