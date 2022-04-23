boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Investec raised shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

