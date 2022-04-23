Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRLXF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.