Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

BLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$39.10 on Friday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$43.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

