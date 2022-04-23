Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2786 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
BOUYY stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.82.
About Bouygues (Get Rating)
